Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Helps Lead Home Nation to World Baseball Classic
Seattle Mariners top prospect Michael Arroyo helped his home nation of Colombia clinch a berth in the World Baseball Classic this week as part of the WBC Qualifying Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. Colombia went 3-0.
The tournament will take place next March, and there's certainly a chance that Arroyo could be on the roster for the real tournament when it takes place.
He's already one of the Top 100 prospects in baseball, per MLB Pipeline (No. 97), and he should only continue to get better over the next year, furthering the solidification of his spot.
The infielder, who has drawn comparisons to Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez (at least for his looks), put together a stellar qualifying round in Tucson, going 3-for-10 with two walks, two stolen bases and two RBI in the three-game showcase.
"I'm happy to be here," Arroyo said. "This is a dream I've had since I was a kid, representing my country on a big stage. I'm here now."
Arroyo, 20, spent last season in an even split between Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett. He played 60 games in each spot, hitting a combined .285 with 23 homers and 89 RBI. He's one of several middle infielders who make up the top of the M's farm system, including Cole Young and Colt Emerson.
Arroyo is seen as a fast-riser, with MLB.com predicting that he'll make his debut in 2026. With the qualifier now behind him, he'll return back to Mariners camp, where he had been a staple in spring training games for the first week and a half.
