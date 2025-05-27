Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Hits Wild Home Run Off a Street Light on Monday
Seattle Mariners top prospect Michael Arroyo hit a massive home run on Monday that traveled out of the stadium in Everett. In fact, it hit a street light in center field, making it an extra prodigious blast. The High-A AquaSox were playing a Memorial Day game against the in-state rivals, the Spokane Indians.
It was Arroyo's seventh home run of the season. He's now hitting .258 with an .869 OPS at just the age of 20. The young infielder could find himself on the road to Double-A Arkansas in just a matter of weeks.
The No. 83 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Arroyo is one of nine M's players in the MLB Top 100. He joins Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Jurrangelo Cijtnje, Ryan Sloan, Harry Ford, Lazaro Montes, Felnin Celesten and Jonny Farmelo on that list, and he's estimated to debut in 2026. Emerson, Cijntje, Montes and Farmelo are all playing in Everett right now, making that one of the most stacked rosters in the minor leagues.
The following comes from a portion of Arroyo's MLB.com prospect profile:
Small, compact and strong, Arroyo is a fairly physically mature middle infielder cut from a Howie Kendrick type cloth. The right-handed hitter has an excellent approach at the plate, walking in 12.8 percent of his plate appearances heading into the 2025 season. He did swing-and-miss more in '24, but with that came the ability to tap into his raw power much more consistently. He can drive the ball to all fields and he’ll have to keep reminding himself he doesn’t need to sell out to get to his pop as he moves up the ladder. He’s an average runner, but he’s aggressive on the basepaths.
At the MLB-level, the Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. The AquaSox lost to the Indians 4-3 on Monday and will be off on Tuesday.
