Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Show Off Power in Recent Everett AquaSox Win
Power hasn't been hard to come by for the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, this season. And several of the team's top prospects showed off their home run strength in a 6-1 win against the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday.
At PK Park in Eugene, Ore., four AquaSox players uncorked respective home runs. Michael Arroyo (No. 82 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 68 Baseball America top 100) hit a solo shot in the top of the first. Luis Suisbel (No. 28 Mariners prospect per MLB Pipeline) hit a solo home run of his own the same inning.
Lazaro Montes (No. 36 MLB Pipeline, No. 56 Baseball America) hit his Northwest League-leading 13th home run, a two-run shot, in the top of the sixth. The 20-year-old had an RBI double earlier in the game.
Tai Peete (No. 12 Seattle prospect, per MLB Pipeline) capped everything off with a solo homer in the top of the seventh for the eventual final of 6-1.
All four prospects have had strong displays in Everett this season.
Arroyo, a 20-year-old international prospect signed Jan. 15, 2022, out of Colombia, has slashed .253/.419/.478 with an .879 OPS as of Thursday. He's hit 10 homers with 28 RBIs in 49 games.
Suisbel, a 22-year-old infielder signed in July 2, 2019, out of Venezuela, has a slash line of .291/.379/.449 with an .828 OPS, five home runs and 26 RBIs in 41 games this year.
Montes has slashed .283/.395/.581 with a .976 OPS to go with his 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 51 games. His homers, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS all pace the Northwest League.
The 19-year old Peete has a line of .227/.271/.412 with a .683 OPS. He's hit seven home runs with 25 RBIs in his first year in High-A ball. He was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The Mariners have started to see returns from their elite farm system this season. Cole Young, Ben Williamson and Logan Evans all made their respective major league debuts in 2025 and have been valuable contributors. If Wednesday was a sign of things to come, the crop of minor leaguers currently with the AquaSox will be able to keep that streak going when it's their time to debut.
