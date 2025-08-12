Minor League Baseball

Six Chicago White Sox Prospects Make New MLB Pipeline Rankings

Here's a look at which Chicago White Sox prospects made the updated MLB Pipeline top-100 rankings and the organization's full top 30.

Jack Ankony

Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (82) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (82) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
An ongoing rebuild means much of the focus during the 2025 Chicago White Sox season is on the development of the farm system.

MLB Pipeline updated its top-100 rankings for the entire league, on Monday, as well as its top-30 rankings for each organization. Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz had been the White Sox top prospect, but he dropped to No. 2 in favor of outfielder Braden Montgomery, who the team acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade. Schultz has missed time due to injury and struggled after being promoted to Triple-A.

A White Sox newcomer in the top 100 is shortstop Billy Carlson, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He slots in behind Colson Montgomery, who has nine home runs over his last 17 games with the big-league club and will soon graduate from prospect status.

The White Sox 2024 first-round pick, Hagen Smith, dropped from No. 3 in the organization and No. 30 overall to No. 6 and No. 93, respectively. Like Schultz, he has also missed time due to injury, and has a 3.60 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in Double-A.

Here are the six White Sox prospects who made the updated top 100.

  • No. 33 OF Braden Montgomery
  • No. 38 LHP Noah Schultz
  • No. 71 SS/3B Colson Montgomery
  • No. 79 SS Billy Carlson
  • No. 88 SS/3B Caleb Bonemer
  • No. 93 LHP Hagen Smith

MLB Pipeline also updated the top-30 rankings for each organization. Here's the White Sox complete list.

White Sox Prospects

Age, Height, Weight

Level

1. OF Braden Montgomery

22, 6-foot-2, 220

Double-A

2. LHP Noah Schultz

22, 6-foot-10, 240

Triple-A

3. SS/3B Colson Montgomery

23, 6-foot-3, 230

MLB

4. SS Billy Carlson

19, 6-foot-1, 185

Rookie

5. SS/3B Caleb Bonemer

19, 6-foot-1, 195

Single-A

6. LHP Hagen Smith

21, 6-foot-3, 235

Double-A

7. OF Jaden Fauske

18, 6-foot-3, 200

Rookie

8. RHP Tanner McDougal

22, 6-foot-5, 185

Double-A

9. LHP Christian Oppor

21, 6-foot-2, 175

High-A

10. SS Kyle Lodise

21, 5-foot-11, 180

High-A

11. OF George Wolkow

19, 6-foot-7, 239

Single-A

12. 2B/3B Sam Antonacci

22, 6-foot, 193

Double-A

13. SS/2B William Bergolla

20, 5-foot-9, 165

Double-A

14. RHP Mason Adams

25, 6-foot-1, 190

Double-A

15. RHP Peyton Pallette

24, 6-foot-1, 190

Triple-A

16. RHP Gage Ziehl

22, 6-foot, 223

High-A

17. 2B/SS Jacob Gonzalez

23, 6-foot-2, 205

Triple-A

18. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez

23, 6-foot, 220

Triple-A

19. RHP Jairo Iriarte

23, 6-foot-4, 240

Triple-A

20. 3B Bryan Ramos

23, 6-foot-2, 225

Triple-A

21. 2B/SS Javier Mogollon

19, 5-foot-8, 160

Single-A

22. 2B/SS Jeral Perez

20, 6-foot, 179

High-A

23. C Landon Hodge

18, 6-foot-1, 175

Rookie

24. RHP Mathias LaCombe

23, 6-foot-2, 185

Single-A

25. 3B Alexander Albertus

20, 6-foot-1, 176

Rookie

26. LHP Blake Larson

19, 6-foot-2, 180

Rookie

27. RHP Juan Carela

23, 6-foot-3, 195

Rookie

28. LHP Ky Bush

25, 6-foot-6, 250

MLB (injured)

29. RHP Aldrin Batista

22, 6-foot-2, 185

High-A

30. OF Marcelo Alcala

19, 6-foot, 183

Rookie

