Six Chicago White Sox Prospects Make New MLB Pipeline Rankings
An ongoing rebuild means much of the focus during the 2025 Chicago White Sox season is on the development of the farm system.
MLB Pipeline updated its top-100 rankings for the entire league, on Monday, as well as its top-30 rankings for each organization. Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz had been the White Sox top prospect, but he dropped to No. 2 in favor of outfielder Braden Montgomery, who the team acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade. Schultz has missed time due to injury and struggled after being promoted to Triple-A.
A White Sox newcomer in the top 100 is shortstop Billy Carlson, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He slots in behind Colson Montgomery, who has nine home runs over his last 17 games with the big-league club and will soon graduate from prospect status.
The White Sox 2024 first-round pick, Hagen Smith, dropped from No. 3 in the organization and No. 30 overall to No. 6 and No. 93, respectively. Like Schultz, he has also missed time due to injury, and has a 3.60 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in Double-A.
Here are the six White Sox prospects who made the updated top 100.
- No. 33 OF Braden Montgomery
- No. 38 LHP Noah Schultz
- No. 71 SS/3B Colson Montgomery
- No. 79 SS Billy Carlson
- No. 88 SS/3B Caleb Bonemer
- No. 93 LHP Hagen Smith
MLB Pipeline also updated the top-30 rankings for each organization. Here's the White Sox complete list.
White Sox Prospects
Age, Height, Weight
Level
1. OF Braden Montgomery
22, 6-foot-2, 220
Double-A
2. LHP Noah Schultz
22, 6-foot-10, 240
Triple-A
3. SS/3B Colson Montgomery
23, 6-foot-3, 230
MLB
4. SS Billy Carlson
19, 6-foot-1, 185
Rookie
5. SS/3B Caleb Bonemer
19, 6-foot-1, 195
Single-A
6. LHP Hagen Smith
21, 6-foot-3, 235
Double-A
7. OF Jaden Fauske
18, 6-foot-3, 200
Rookie
8. RHP Tanner McDougal
22, 6-foot-5, 185
Double-A
9. LHP Christian Oppor
21, 6-foot-2, 175
High-A
10. SS Kyle Lodise
21, 5-foot-11, 180
High-A
11. OF George Wolkow
19, 6-foot-7, 239
Single-A
12. 2B/3B Sam Antonacci
22, 6-foot, 193
Double-A
13. SS/2B William Bergolla
20, 5-foot-9, 165
Double-A
14. RHP Mason Adams
25, 6-foot-1, 190
Double-A
15. RHP Peyton Pallette
24, 6-foot-1, 190
Triple-A
16. RHP Gage Ziehl
22, 6-foot, 223
High-A
17. 2B/SS Jacob Gonzalez
23, 6-foot-2, 205
Triple-A
18. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez
23, 6-foot, 220
Triple-A
19. RHP Jairo Iriarte
23, 6-foot-4, 240
Triple-A
20. 3B Bryan Ramos
23, 6-foot-2, 225
Triple-A
21. 2B/SS Javier Mogollon
19, 5-foot-8, 160
Single-A
22. 2B/SS Jeral Perez
20, 6-foot, 179
High-A
23. C Landon Hodge
18, 6-foot-1, 175
Rookie
24. RHP Mathias LaCombe
23, 6-foot-2, 185
Single-A
25. 3B Alexander Albertus
20, 6-foot-1, 176
Rookie
26. LHP Blake Larson
19, 6-foot-2, 180
Rookie
27. RHP Juan Carela
23, 6-foot-3, 195
Rookie
28. LHP Ky Bush
25, 6-foot-6, 250
MLB (injured)
29. RHP Aldrin Batista
22, 6-foot-2, 185
High-A
30. OF Marcelo Alcala
19, 6-foot, 183
Rookie
