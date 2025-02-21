Spring Breakout: Prospects Galore Will Be Featured When Toronto Blue Jays Host Minnesota Twins
Spring break, a time synonymous with young adults. In Major League Baseball parlance, so’s Spring Breakout.
That’s the four-day stretch of spring training in which major league teams showcase their shiniest future stars in a designated game. The event begins March 13 when the prospect-rich Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla., and concludes with a contest between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale, Ariz.
Some of the matchups sound intriguing, starting with the game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays on March 15 in Dunedin, Fla.
Blue Jays brass – and their fans – will be eager to see what right-hander Trey Yesavage, the Jays’ top pitching prospect, does against a talented group of Minnesota up-and-comers. Yesavage isn’t expected in the big leagues this season; he was the No. 20 overall pick by Toronto in the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina. But he has the pedigree to back up the promise.
According to MLB Pipeline, he finished among the top five in wins (11, T-fourth), ERA (2.03, fourth), strikeouts (145, fifth) and average against (.154, second) in NCAA Division I play in 2024.
Waiting for Yesavage are expected to be three Top 100 prospects for the Twins, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
The list starts with outfielder Walker Jenkins, ranked the No. 3 MLB overall prospect, followed by outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez and infielder/outfielder Luke Keaschall.
Jenkins is projected to be MLB-ready in 2026, but the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft already made the jump to Double-A Wichita last season. In four minor league stops in 2024, Jenkins put up a .282 average with a .394 on-base percentage and .439 slugging percentage. Over 82 games, he hit six homers and drove in 58 runs, with 17 stolen bases.
Rodriguez and Keaschall both are expected to contribute to the Twins at some point in 2025.
Rodriguez, 21, signed with the Twins in July 2019 but has had trouble staying healthy, yet to appear in more than 100 games per season. Still, he advanced to Triple-A Saint Paul last season and has a .932 OPS in his minor league career.
Keaschall, 22, was the Twins’ second-round draft pick in 2023 but missed the final month of the 2024 season because of Tommy John surgery. He’s at spring training as a non-roster player, ready to show the skills that led him to a .303 average, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 102 games split between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double- A Wichita last year.
The game could be a good measuring stick of the future for fans of both the Twins and Blue Jays.
