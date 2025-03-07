St. Louis Cardinals' Spring Breakout Game Set to Feature Iconic Moment in Broadcast Booth
The St. Louis Cardinals top prospects will battle the Miami Marlins top prospects on March 14 in the "spring breakout" game, which is a showcase for the top prospects in the sport.
And while what's happening on the field will be fun and noteworthy, what's happening in the broadcast booth will be great as well.
Per Cardinals reporter John Denton on social media:
FanDuel Sports Network has added the #STLCards vs. the #Marlins Spring Breakout game (March 14) to its Spring Training broadcast schedule with father and son, Chip and Stefan Caray, on the broadcast together for the first time.
News outlet KDSK had more information on Stefan Caray's background:
Stefan Caray is no stranger to the broadcast booth. From 2022 to 2024, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for the double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, a minor-league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Chip Caray is heading into his third season as the television voice of the Cardinals. He previously served as the voice of the Atlanta Braves for 20 years and has also called games for the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.
Per the Cardinals website:
He is the third generation of Carays to serve as a play-by-play announcer, after his father Skip and grandfather Harry. On May 13, 1991, the three generations of Carays worked together on a Chicago Cubs/Atlanta Braves game. His half-brother, Josh, is the play-by-play announcer for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas
This will undoubtedly be one of the more memorable moments for the Cardinals this season, as St. Louis is expected to step back in 2025. In an effort to shed money and jumpstart the organization, they let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency and are actively working to trade Nolan Arenado.
