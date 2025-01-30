Tampa Bay Rays Invite Quartet of Top 100 Prospects to MLB Spring Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Rays announced 30 non-roster invitees to their big league Spring Training camp on Thursday.
Of those 30 players, four are ranked as top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline – shortstop Carson Williams chief among them. First basemen Xavier Isaac and Tre' Morgan, plus infielder Brayden Taylor, will be joining Williams down in Charlotte County next month.
Williams is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, higher than any other shortstop.
Isaac is the next highest-ranked prospect in Tampa Bay's farm system, coming in at No. 51. Taylor is ranked No. 67, while Morgan is ranked No. 94.
The Rays are also welcoming outfielder Chandler Simpson and catcher Dominic Keegan to camp. Although they weren't included in MLB Pipeline's preseason Top 100, the pair finished 2024 ranked No. 4 and No. 13 in Tampa Bay's farm system, respectively.
The influx of young talent at Spring Training could serve as a preview of the Rays' lineup of the future, which may not be all that far away. Williams, Simpson and Keegan have all been given major league ETAs of 2025, while Isaac, Morgan and Taylor are expected to arrive in 2026.
First baseman Yandy Díaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe, catcher Danny Jansen and newly-signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim could all hit free agency next winter. Even if the Rays pick up their options on all four players, their contracts will expire at the end of 2026.
That leaves the door open for Williams & co. to step in and contribute right away, which is why their upcoming experience in Grapefruit League action could prove to be critical to the team's outlook overall.
The Rays' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12, followed by position players on Feb. 17.
- ISAAC SUBJECT OF DEBATE: While Xavier Isaac is one of the top prospects in the Rays' farm system, MLB Pipeline's experts are wary of his troublesome strikeout and whiff rates. CLICK HERE
- RAYS SHORTSTOP PRAISED: Carson Williams, the crown jewel of Tampa Bay's farm system, was named the best defensive prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE
- QUESTIONS AROUND CONDON: The Rockies' top prospect, Charlie Condon, struggled when he turned pro in 2024 and will need to bounce back to keep the hype alive. CLICK HERE
