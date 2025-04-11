Tampa Bay Rays Minor Leaguer Highlighted For Incredible Defensive Play This Week
Tampa Bay Rays' minor leaguer Dru Baker earned recognition this week for a great play he made at Triple-A Durham.
Baker was highlighted by the @MiLB social media accounts for the play he made in right field with the Bulls. You can check each of the top five plays of the week out in the post below:
Baker, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rays out of Texas Tech. He was selected in 2021. In addition to his excellent defense, he's hitting .292 in the early going with a homer, two RBIs and one stolen base. The Rays have an excellent player development model and though he's not on the 40-man roster yet, there's always a chance that he could end up being a solid big-league contributor at some point.
He's a career .295 minor league hitter across five minor league seasons. This is his first year at Triple-A, where he pairs with other top prospects like Carson Williams and Chandler Simpson.
Because of the overall depth of talent, the Bulls were ranked as one of the most talented teams in the minors recently by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.
At the major-league level, the Rays will be in action again on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Taj Bradley (TBR) pitches against Bryce Elder.
Durham will take on the Buffalo Bisons at 6:05 p.m. ET. The Bisons are the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
