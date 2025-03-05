Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Draws High Marks From Another National Outlet as Hype Builds
Chandler Simpson, an outfield prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays, is drawing praise everywhere. And it really feels like everywhere.
We've already heard former big-league outfielder Marquis Grissom refer to him as "Little Tony Gwynn" because of his ability to make contact, and MLB Pipeline highlighted him last week.
Now, ESPN has taken its turn, highlighting Simpson in a recent piece about players who are generating buzz in spring training.
A second baseman and shortstop at Georgia Tech, Simpson transitioned to outfield when the Rays chose him in the second round of the 2022 draft and looked like an infielder cosplaying outfielder until this spring. While his speed always allowed Simpson -- who stole 104 bases in the minor leagues last year -- to cover significant ground, his routes have improved demonstrably. Simpson won't hit home runs, and that's fine.
Must-watch players come in all shapes, sizes and skills, and when Simpson debuts at some point this season, he'll unquestionably qualify.
The 24-year-old Simpson is currently ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rays organization, per MLB.com. In addition to his game-breaking speed and his 104 steals from a season ago, he also hit .355 in 110 games last year. He posted a .410 on-base percentage. He doesn't possess much in the way of power, as the article indicates, having hit just one home run in his professional career, but that speed and his ability to make contact should keep him around for years to come.
The Rays finished fourth in the American League East last season.
