San Francisco Giants Cut Bait With Former Los Angeles Dodgers Veteran
The San Francisco Giants released catcher Austin Barnes on Friday, according to the Sacramento River Cats' official transaction log.
Barnes was in the Giants' organization for about a month, initially inking a minor league deal with the club on June 27. The 35-year-old proceeded to hit .205 with two RBIs, six walks, seven strikeouts and a .531 OPS in 13 games with the River Cats and San Francisco's Arizona Complex League affiliate.
The Giants were initially able to add Barnes because their rival Los Angeles Dodgers released the veteran backstop on May 21.
Barnes spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers, appearing in 612 regular season games and winning two World Series rings along the way. He was batting .214 with two RBIs, one walk, 14 strikeouts, a .518 OPS and a -0.3 WAR through 13 games in 2025, though, ultimately losing his roster spot to top prospect Dalton Rushing.
For his career, Barnes is a 223 hitter with a .660 OPS, 35 defensive runs saved and a 4.4 WAR.
The Giants recently engaged in another reclamation project with a different former Dodgers catcher, Diego Cartaya.
Cartaya was once a top prospect in Los Angeles' farm system, but he was traded to the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. After Minnesota released him last month, San Francisco was quick to swoop in and give him a minor league contract back on the West Coast.
So while their efforts to make the Dodgers pay for letting Barnes go didn't pan out, the Giants appear to be taking a longer term shot with the 23-year-old Cartaya.
