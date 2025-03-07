Tampa Bay Rays Sit in Familiar Position with Latest MLB Pipeline Farm System Rankings
This week, MLB Pipeline released its newest list of Top 30 prospects per team, and on Friday, the outlet released its full rankings of the top farm systems in the sport.
The group surprisingly ranked the Detroit Tigers as having the No. 1 farm system in all of baseball, but they put the Tampa Bay Rays in the No. 2 spot, continuing their impressive run of being near the top systems.
With Carson Williams, Xavier Isaac, Brayden Taylor, Tre' Morgan and Theo Gillen, the Rays have five players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, giving them solid depth on the position player front, but they also have solid pitching prospects as they've become accustomed to.
The Rays’ entire Top 100 contingent is loaded with hitters with impressive tools, like Williams’ defense at short or Isaac’s power, and below them are five-tool talent Aidan Smith and the fastest man in the sport, Chandler Simpson. That's not to say the Rays don’t have pitching. Brody Hopkins and Jackson Baumeister were quality Deadline adds, and Santiago Suarez, Gary Gill Hill and Trevor Harrison all look like potential starters at the lower levels.
The Rays are coming off a season where they went 80-82 and missed the playoffs, finishing fourth in the American League East. With their strong farm system, they should have the depth to overcome injuries at the big-league level, and they also have the prospect capital necessary to make a move at the trade deadline should they feel it necessary to go out and acquire another impact piece.
The regular season begins for the Rays on March 27.
