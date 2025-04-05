Tampa Bay Rays' Speedster Shows Off Incredible Speed Yet Again at Triple-A Durham
Tampa Bay Rays prospect Chandler Simpson continues to show off his incredible speed whenever he gets the chance.
Check out this play from Friday night's Durham Bulls game, where Simpson beats out a routine ground ball to first base.
Simpson, 24, is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 70 overall pick in the MLB Draft back in 2022 and is predicted to make his major league debut this season. Armed with elite contact skills and his blazing speed, he's one of the more dynamic prospects in the minors right now. He stole a whopping 104 bases a season ago across High-A and Double-A. He's now at Triple-A, hitting .321 in the early going for Durham. He has four stolen bases in six games.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
There will always be concerns about Simpson’s lack of power, especially as he faces tougher pitching in the upper levels. But he’s put on some muscle in pro ball to improve his bat speed, strength and endurance, and he led all full-season Minor Leaguers with a .355 average in ’24. That’s partly a result of his speed, of course, as even a high-enough chopper -- much less a well-placed bunt -- can easily turn into an infield hit. But it’s also a product of his feel for the strike zone and ability to make contact, as he had more walks (44) than strikeouts (43) in High-A and Double-A last year. Plus, his top-of-the-scale speed effectively allows him to turn his walks and singles into doubles or triples.
The Bulls will continue their series with the Sugarland Space Cowboys on Saturday. At the big-league level, the Rays will play the Texas Rangers at 7:05 p.m. ET.
