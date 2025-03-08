Texas Rangers' 18-Year-Old Prospect Catches Attention of Baseball Ops Leader This Spring
At just the age of 18, Texas Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott is already turning heads at Texas Rangers camp. A former international signing out of the Bahamas, Walcott has already reached Double-A, and he's ranked as the No. 17 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Though he was recently sent to minor league camp, Walcott left quite the impression on Rangers' President of Baseball Operations Chris Young:
"I see him, it's just hard to believe that he just 18 years old,” Young said. “I was a high school senior [at that age]. I think he’s hit the hardest ball in camp, if I'm not mistaken. The growth he's made in a year, the strides he's taken, it's so impressive to see. It's not normal. You don't see 18 year olds have that ability to perform at this level like he has, and make the progress that he's made, with his aptitude and his willingness to learn. It's just so impressive. The sky's the limit for him. [He's] just great a player who continues to get better, because he's got the physical skill set and he's also the mental approach as well, which is going to help him realize his full potential.”
In 121 total games last season, Walcott hit .265 with 11 homers, 56 RBI and 27 stolen bases. MLB.com predicts that he'll make his debut next season and if he does, he'll get a chance to play alongside All-Stars like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in the infield.
Walcott is likely to start his season at Double-A, where he played just five games last year. The Double-A season begins on April 4.
At the major league level, the Rangers finished third in the American League West last season.
