Texas Rangers' Sebastian Walcott Shines in MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase
Even though he isn't in the big leagues yet, Sebastian Walcott is making the most of whatever spotlight he can get.
The No. 1 prospect in the Texas Rangers' farm system suited up for the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers. The Double-A showdown was televised on MLB Network as part of the MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase.
Walcott, who is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, started things off with a single to right. He proceeded to steal second base, then third base on the very next pitch.
The 19-year-old infielder added another single and another stolen base in the bottom of the fifth. He finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with three swipes, leading the RoughRiders to a 5-1 victory.
Through 66 games this season, Walcott is batting .248 with eight home runs, 16 doubles, 33 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a .753 OPS. Frisco is now 39-30, which is tied for the best record in the Texas League South in 2025.
Related MiLB Stories
- REDS TURN TO BURNS: Chase Burns has just 13 minor league starts under his belt, but the Cincinnati Reds have called upon their 2024 first round pick to take the mound against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- ANGELS MAKE HISTORY: In Monday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox, eight of the Los Angeles Angels' former first round picks teamed up to lead their club to a 9-5 victory. CLICK HERE
- METS PROMOTE BENGE: Carson Benge has thrived with the Brooklyn Cyclones in his first full season as a professional, leading the New York Mets to send the star outfielder up to the Binghamton Rumbles Ponies. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.