New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Carson Benge to Double-A Binghamton
The New York Mets have promoted outfielder Carson Benge from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton, MLB Pipeline reported Sunday night.
Benge, 22, was the Mets' first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, coming off the board at No. 19 overall. He was batting .302 with four home runs, 18 doubles, five triples, 37 RBIs, 47 runs, 15 stolen bases, 41 walks and an .897 OPS through 60 games with the Cyclones this season.
The Oklahoma State product is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mets' farm system and the No. 83 overall prospect in baseball. Benge was a two-way player in college, going 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings his redshirt sophomore year, but he has yet to pitch in the pros.
Daniel Wexler was first to report Benge's move on social media earlier in the day.
The Rumble Ponies will boast New York's top-two position player prospects in their lineup, with Benge set to join shortstop/outfielder Jett Williams.
