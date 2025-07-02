Texas Rangers Make Shocking Roster Decision with Former All-Star
The Texas Rangers have made a surprising decision, optioning third baseman Josh Jung to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
In exchange, the team has activated infielder Jake Burger from the injured list.
Jung, 27, is hitting just .237 this year for Bruce Bochy's team. He has eight home runs and 35 RBIs, while posting just a .283 on-base percentage.
The reason why this move is shocking is because Jung was an All-Star in 2023, when he hit .266 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs. He was an integral part of the Rangers' World Series winning team that season, as the team took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.
Now, he'll head to Triple-A to try to work on some things, similar to what happened to Burger earlier this season.
The burly slugger was acquired from the Miami Marlins this past offseason and is hitting only .220 with 10 home runs.
The Rangers enter play on Wednesday at 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League West. They've been tested heavily lately, as they've played four extra-inning games in their last five.
They are coming off a dominant 10-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, as Jacob deGrom moved to 9-2.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will take the mound for Baltimore while Nathan Eovaldi pitches for Texas. Eovaldi pitched just three innings in his last time out, as he continues to build back after a stint on the injured list.
