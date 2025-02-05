Texas Rangers Minor League Player of Year Set for Pivotal Campaign
The buzz around the Texas Rangers when it comes to prospects is shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who is the organization’s No. 2 prospect, according to Baseball America. Once pitcher Kumar Rocker graduates from the prospect rankings, Walcott likely ascends to the No. 1 spot.
But Walcott was not the organization’s minor league player of the year a season ago.
That was outfielder Alejandro Osuna, who claimed the award named after franchise legend Tom Grieve.
Osuna will be at Rangers spring training, along with Walcott, when position players report to Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 17.
It also will be a pivotal season for the 22-year-old from Mexico.
Last season at High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco,he finished with a combined slash line of .292/.362/.507/.896. He set career highs with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs.
Texas signed him as an international free agent in 2020 on a $125,000 bonus. Since then, he’s steadily worked his way through the Rangers’ system and now has a career slash line of .277/.368/.438/.806 with 38 home runs and 186 RBIs.
He was also a .302 hitter with Class A Down East and Hickory in 2022.
His progress appeared to be stalling before last season. He spent his first three seasons in the minors with either Down East or Hickory without a promotion.
Last season he spent more games with Frisco (57) than at Hickory (45). In addition, his slash line at Frisco (.306/.379/.523/.902) bettered that at Hickory (.272/.339/.486/.825). His .902 OPS was a career high at any level.
Not only did his season win the organization’s award, it earned him a second straight trip to the Arizona Fall League. In Surprise, he kept on hitting, finishing with a slash line of .306/.438/.449/.887 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.
He earned an honorable mention on MLB.com’s All-Arizona Fall League team and won the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award.
Osuna's invitation is a sign the Rangers see his development accelerating. It’s also a necessity given where Osuna is in his career.
As an international player entering his fifth season in the minor leagues, he will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft next offseason. Texas will face a critical decision about his future — put him on the 40-man roster or risk losing him.
Another big year from Osuna would make the Rangers’ decision much easier.