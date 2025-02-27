"The Martian" Earns Best Power Grade in Entire New York Yankees Farm System
New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez was named as the player with the best power in the entire Yankees farm system on Thursday by MLB Pipeline.
Dominguez has already made his MLB debut, back in 2023, but he still qualifies as a prospect.
The most hyped international amateur prospect ever, Domínguez signed for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, first reached New York at age 20 four years later -- and took Justin Verlander deep in his big league debut. Rehab from Tommy John surgery and an oblique injury limited him to 76 games between the Minors and Majors last year, but he still homered 13 times, and his electric bat speed and prodigious strength were as evident as ever from both sides of the plate.
Lifetime, he's a .207 hitter in 26 big league games. He had four home runs in eight games during his 2023 cameo, but underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him a solid portion of 2024.
In the minors, he's a .274 lifetime hitter with 47 home runs (four seasons). He is ranked as the No. 21 prospect in baseball entering the season, per MLB Pipeline.
The Yankees are coming off a great year that saw them capture the American League pennant before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Though Dominguez won't directly replace Juan Soto, he's part of the solution that includes offseason additions Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.
The Yankees open up the season on March 27 against the Brewers.
