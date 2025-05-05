Three Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Belt Homers on Sunday For High-A Everett AquaSox
The top Seattle Mariners' prospects playing for the High-A Everett AquaSox stayed hot on Sunday, as the trio of Colt Emerson, Tai Peete and Michael Arroyo combined to hit four home runs in a 10-8 win over the Eugene Emeralds.
Emerson, the No. 18 prospect in baseball (per MLB Pipeline) is now hitting .260 this season with two homers, nine RBIs and three doubles. He's carrying a .377 on-base percentage. A first-round pick in the 2023 draft, he's slated to make his major league debut in 2026.
Arroyo, 20, is the No. 93 prospect in the sport. A middle infielder who has drawn comparisons to Jose Ramirez, he's hitting .224 with a .361 on-base percentage. He has four homers and 11 RBIs. He's also predicted to debut in 2026.
Peete, 19, is not in the MLB Top 100 yet, but he could be soon enough. He is the No. 12 prospect in the M's robust system. An infielder by trade who is learning to play the outfield, he's hitting .252 with four homers, 16 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's carrying a .291 on-base percentage in his first exposure to High-A. He's predicted to debut in 2027.
The Mariners' minor league affiliates are all off on Monday, except for the Arizona Complex League Mariners. At the big-league level, the M's are 20-13 and in first place in the American League West.
They'll take on the Athletics on Monday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller (SEA) will pitch against Luis Severino (ATH).
