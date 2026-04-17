Tigers Call Up Infield Prospect for MLB Debut Following Zach McKinstry Injury

The Detroit Tigers already made a splash this year when they added the franchise's top prospect, Kevin McGonigle, to the Opening Day roster. And now, Detroit is calling up another young infielder in the wake of an injury to one of the team's All-Stars from last season.

Infielder Hao-Yu Lee, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 prospect for the Tigers in 2026, has been promoted to the big league roster, Detroit announced on Friday. In a corresponding move, the team placed utility player Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with "left hip/abdominal inflammation." Lee is batting eighth and starting at third base for the Tigers on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies originally signed the young infielder as an 18-year-old out of Taiwan in 2021. He was eventually traded to the Tigers in 2023 for veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen. And now, after spending the past two seasons in Detroit's farm system, Lee will get to make his MLB debut on Friday.

What can Tigers fans expect from Hao-Yu Lee in MLB debut?

Feb 25, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) throws to first base for a double play during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

So far this season, Lee is 7-for-36 at the plate in nine minor league games played. Last year, the young infielder hit .243 with 14 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 126 Triple-A games. Those homer and stolen base totals were both career-high marks for Lee so far in the minors, which means Tigers fans can expect him to flash the ability to leave the yard and swipe a bag.

It's unclear at this time whether this is a long-term promotion for Lee or a short-term move while McKinstry is sidelined. Either way, the prospect should now have the opportunity to showcase what he can offer to the big league club.

If Lee produces and sticks around in the majors, he'd be the latest piece in what could be the start of a youth movement in Detroit. McGonigle has already made an impact during his short time in the big leagues so far, and top outfield prospect Max Clark might not be far behind. For now, though, many Tigers fans will likely be curious to see how Lee performs in his first taste of MLB action.