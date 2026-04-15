Kevin McGonigle Inks Long-Term Deal With Tigers Rivaling Konnor Griffin's Contract

One of the hottest trends in baseball this spring has been teams signing top prospects to lucrative contract extensions. And now, the Detroit Tigers are the latest franchise to lock up their prized rookie.

Infielder Kevin McGonigle, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect for 2026, has signed an eight-year extension that will keep him in Detroit through 2034, the Tigers announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth $150 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, which is $10 million more than the Pittsburgh Pirates gave shortstop Konnor Griffin in the nine-year extension he signed last week. It also exceeds the eight-year, $95 million deal minor league shortstop Colt Emerson received from the Seattle Mariners at the end of March.

There was no guarantee the Tigers would attempt to sign McGonigle to a massive contract extension this soon, especially with the daunting free agency of Detroit ace Tarik Skubal looming in the upcoming offseason. But based on how the lefty-swinging infielder has played so far in his first stint in the majors, it's not surprising that the Tigers wanted to make sure he's staying in Detroit for a long time.

Kevin McGonigle is the Tigers' present and future

Apr 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's obviously still very early in the season, but McGonigle has been on fire at the plate to begin his MLB career. The 21-year-old is 19-for-61 through his first 17 big league games, giving him a .311 batting average, .417 on-base percentage, and .909 OPS. The rookie also has eight RBIs and 12 runs scored so far, and he hit his first major league home run on Sunday against a former Cy Young Award winner in Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

In addition, McGonigle's immediate success in the majors is even more impressive given his lack of experience in the upper levels of the minors. The 2023 first-round draft pick played 183 total minor league games, and just 46 of those were at Double-A. The young infielder never even made his Triple-A debut.

The Tigers have also been using McGonigle at the top of the lineup lately. He hit third against Kansas City Royals southpaw Cole Ragans on Tuesday and was penciled in to the leadoff spot the past few games before that. And with his long-term extension now signed, Tigers fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing McGonigle in Detroit's lineup for at least the next eight years.