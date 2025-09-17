Tigers Infield Prospect Receives High Honor After Strong 2025 Season
The Detroit Tigers are fighting to have home-field advantage through the American League Championship Series, assuming that they make it to the postseason for the second consecutive year. A lot has come together for Detroit. They've been able to accumulate young talent that is ready to shine in the Major Leagues and supplement it with players from outside the organization. They still have a very strong farm system, which was ranked at No. 1 before the start of 2025.
The Tigers farm system is known for having prospects such as Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle. But those aren't the only players in their system that should be getting recognition.
In fact, infielder Izaac Pacheco had a very strong season at High-A West Michigan, and he was named the Midwest League MVP.
Tigers Prospect Named Midwest League MVP
"Pacheco signed for well above slot at $2.75 million as the 39th overall pick in the 2021 Draft and opted to go pro instead of heading to Texas A&M. He’s been on a roller coaster ride of development ever since, but on a team that once boasted top prospects Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Josue Briceño, Pacheco has been one of West Michigan’s best performers this season. The Tigers' No. 21 prospect paced the circuit in home runs (17), slugging (.499) and OPS (.887) and finished with career highs in doubles (25), runs (72), RBIs (68), and walks (74)," Rob Terranova of MLB.com wrote.
Pacheco, 22, was drafted by the Tigers in the second round back in 2021 out of Friendswood High School in Texas. He began his professional career in the Florida Complex League later that season. He's found his way to High-A since then and finished the 2024 season at that level.
This year, he his hit .258/.388/.499 with 17 home runs, 68 RBI, 170 total bases and an .886 OPS. He also picked up 88 hits in 341 at-bats and 425 plate appearances.
The future is bright for Pacheco, and while he may be overshadowed by other prospects in the organization such as McGonigle and Clark, there still is a lot to be excited about as the future unfolds in the Tigers organization.
They have been able to draft and develop talent quite effectively under Scott Harris, and they are likely to continue at this pace in the next few years.
More MiLB: Cardinals Top Draft Pick Among Top Remaining Prospects In MiLB Playoffs