Tigers Top Prospect Had Playoff Game To Remember

Curt Bishop

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League infielder Kevin McGonigle (21) reacts at bat during the second inning against National League of the Detroit Tigers reacts after at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers are struggling to hold onto their lead in the American League Central. Though it has been a very strong season in the Motor City, there is cause for concern. However, that doesn't apply at the minor league level. They came into 2025 with the top ranked farm system in all of Major League Baseball and had some top prospects in their mix such as Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle is already playing in the Eastern League Playoffs at Double-A. He put together a very strong season and had another strong performance on Sunday.

Michael Avallone of MLB.com discussed McGonigle's strong performance on Sunday and listed it among the top minor league performances of the day.

Tigers Prospect Goes Off In Eastern League Finals

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League infielder Kevin McGonigle (21) reacts at bat during the second inning against National League of the Detroit Tigers reacts after at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"It’s no surprise McGonigle came into the Eastern League Finals on a hot note. The 37th pick of the 2023 Draft finished a double shy of the cycle and scored three runs for Double-A Erie in the opener. That followed a regular season in which the 20-year-old tallied 52 extra-base hits in just 88 games while posting a .991 OPS. Through four games in the postseason, he’s stayed red-hot with a 1.348 OPS, picking up right where the standout campaign that made him a finalist for MiLB Hitting Prospect of the Year left off."

McGonigle hit .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs, 80 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .991 OPS in the minor leagues this year. He also logged 193 total bases and picked up 101 hits in 331 at-bats and 397 plate appearances.

He is a key part of the Tigers future and has a bright one ahead of him. He brings power from the left side of the plate and can play both shortstop and second base.

He is off to a strong start in the playoffs and had a performance to remember of Sunday, which could help his cause going forward. Perhaps by next year, he could find his way into the Tigers Triple-A plans and perhaps begin knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. There is a lot to be excited about for Tigers fans as far as their young prospects are concerned.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for the young Tigers prospect and what he will be able to do in the playoffs, as well as next season.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

