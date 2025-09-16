Tigers Top Prospect Listed Among Best In 2025 MiLB Postseason
The Detroit Tigers currently have the second-best record in the American League at 85-65. They lead the AL Central by 6 1/2 games over the Cleveland Guardians. One of the major reasons Detroit has bounced back so quickly and is contending after selling at the 2024 trade deadline is that they have been able to draft and develop solid players while also supplementing the roster with talent from outside the organization.
In fact, entering the 2025 season, the Tigers had the top ranked farm system in Major League Baseball. Headlining their list of top prospects is infielder Kevin McGonigle.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently listed the top prospects still playing as the minor league postseason begins. McGonigle, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, is one of them.
"The A-level leagues have moved to the championship rounds and Double-A clubs are starting the playoffs, meaning there are just 22 combined teams still playing (out of 90 total), but the talent pool is still very, very deep," Mayo wrote.
"There are a grand total of 20 players from MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 still on active Minor League rosters. That includes four of the top five (all shortstops) and three of them -- No. 1 Konnor Griffin, No. 3 Leo De Vries and No. 4 Jesús Made -- are still teenagers. If you include the final week of the Triple-A regular season and the big leagues, nine of our top 10 prospects are still playing baseball."
McGonigle put together a very strong season in the minor leagues this year and even appeared at the Futures' Game in Atlanta during the All-Star Break. In 88 games across three minor league levels, the 21-year-old star infielder hit .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs, 80 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .991 OPS. He also had 101 hits in 331 at-bats and 397 plate appearances.
Now, he'll be in action as the Double-A postseason begins. He was selected by the Tigers in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.
The future is bright for McGonigle. He'll join fellow top prospect Max Clark as they face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate. We'll see what he can do in the playoffs.
