Tigers Top Prospect Poised for Breakout Rookie Season in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers have been widely praised for having one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball. They also have a lot of young talent currently on their roster that is ready to make an impact.

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle had an impressive showing at the Arizona Fall League and appears ready to make some noise in 2026. In fact, he may finally make his Major League debut at some point this year.

He is the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, and Keith Law of The Athletic believes he'll be a prospect to watch this season.

McGonigle poised for breakout

Feb 24, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (85) dives back to first base in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"The No. 2 prospect in baseball has raked everywhere in the minors, only slowed by injuries in the two years since the Tigers took him with their second pick in the 2023 draft. He isn’t blocked by a real shortstop in Detroit — the Javier Báez comeback didn’t last, as he hit .223/.230/.318 in the second half with one (1) walk and 46 strikeouts in 153 PA. McGonigle’s not a great shortstop defensively, but he’ll be passable for now, and his bat should more than make up for his lack of plus range," Law wrote.

Law predicts that McGonigle may not make the Opening Day roster out of spring training, but that it shouldn't be long before he ends up getting the call to the Major Leagues. He hit .362/.500/.710 with five home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.210 OPS in the AFL last fall, and he posted a .305 average in the minor leagues during the regular season.

The future is looking bright for both McGonigle and the Tigers, and if he continues to hit at this pace, then it won't be long before the Tigers call him up to the big leagues. There is a lot to like here, and fans should be excited about what he brings to the table.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in spring training this year and if he can possibly force the Tigers' hand as they assess their needs for their Opening Day roster.

The 21-year-old has a ton of power from the left side of the plate and is also a versatile defender, being able to play second base and third base in addition to shortstop. The Tigers clearly like what they have seen so far.

We'll see if he can find a way to the big leagues at some point this year.