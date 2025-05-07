Top 100 Seattle Mariners Michael Arroyo Off to a Blazing Start in May
One of the most promising prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system is in the middle of a hot streak after a slow start to the season.
At the end of April, 20-year-old Michael Arroyo had scored eight runs and hit six doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs for Seattle's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. He slashed .195/.367/.351 and had a .718 OPS.
Since the calendar turned over to May, Arroyo (No. 92 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 71 Baseball America top 100) has displayed the form that put him on the radar of many publications last season.
Entering Wednesday, Arroyo has scored five runs and has hit two doubles, two homers and five RBIs in five games in May. He's slashed .348/.423/.652 with a 1.075 OPS since the month began.
Including his torrid May, Arroyo has scored 13 runs and has hit seven doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 26 games this season. He's slashing .230/.379/.420 with a .799 OPS.
Arroyo was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Colombia on Jan. 15, 2022. His $1.375 million signing bonus was the largest ever given to a Colombian player.
Arroyo was a member of the Colombia World Baseball Classic roster in the qualifying rounds of the tournament this spring. He helped lead his home country to a berth in the 2026 tournament.
Arroyo jumped onto many prospect scouts and publications' radars last season after he hit .285 with 101 runs, 23 homers and 89 RBIs. His 23 home runs were the most in the minor leagues for players aged 19-years-old or younger.
