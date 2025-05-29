Top 100 Seattle Mariners' Prospect Has Career Night For Triple-A Tacoma
One of the Seattle Mariners best prospects continued his dominant month with a career-best game.
Infielder Cole Young went 5-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs in the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers' 19-8 win over the Salt Lake City Bees on Wednesday. It's the first five-hit game of Young's career.
Young (No. 43 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 51 MLB Pipeline top 100) was picked in the first round in the 2022 draft and has been elite in May.
In 24 games entering Thursday, the 21-year-old Young has scored 27 runs and has hit 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, while posting 20 RBIs. He has a slash line of .371/.455/.691 with a 1.146 OPS.
Young has scored 38 runs this season and has hit 13 doubles, five triples, five homers while recording 25 RBIs in 52 games. He's slashed .277/.384/.465 with an .849 OPS. If the season ended today, Young would have matched or set new single-season career-highs in triples, slugging, OPS and batting average.
Young is considered Seattle's most pro-ready position player according to most publicatons. He's projected for a call-up this year, according to MLB Pipeline.
Young was a non-roster invitee to spring training this season and was expected to factor into the Mariners' competition for the open second base job. An arm injury limited Young to a DH role for a decent part of Cactus League action, and he eventually lost out on the job to Ryan Bliss.
Several reports this season have said that Seattle won't call up Young until the organization feels he's ready. And with the month he's having, it seems like that point is nearing.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS OPTION ROOKIE PITCHER TO TRIPLE-A AFTER DOMINANT START: Logan Evans' first major league stint came to an end on Wednesday after the Mariners activated reliever Jackson Kowar off the injured list. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HIGH-A PITCHER RECOGNIZED FOR STELLAR MONTH: Former 2022 draft pick Ashton Izzi received his flowers in a recent story for his torrid start to the season in May. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXEC EXPLAINS FELNIN CELESTEN'S ABSENCE: Mariners general manager Justin Hollander clarified the top 100 prospect's status after he missed nearly two weeks of action. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.