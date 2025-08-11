Top Detroit Tigers Prospects Get Major Thumbs Up in Updated Rankings
The major prospect-ranking sites are very high on the Detroit Tigers of the future.
Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline re-ranked their list of Top 100 prospects on Monday, and pushed Kevin McGonigle, a shortstop playing at Double-A Erie, to No. 2 on the list. Both also inserted Max Clark, an outfielder and McGonigle’s teammate, into the No. 9 spot.
Joining McGonigle and Clark in the Top 100 prospect rankings are No. 32 Josue Briceno, a first baseman/catcher at Erie, and Bryce Rainer, a Single-A shortstop, at No. 35.
Ranked No. 1 on both lists is Konnor Griffin, a 20-year-old shortstop/outfield prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Tigers on Deck
McGonigle, 20, began the season ranked No. 23 by Baseball America, No. 28 by MLB Pipeline. His stellar 2025 season began at Single-A Lakeland and ran through High-A West Michigan before a promotion to Erie.
On the season, he is hitting .332 with 28 doubles, nine homers and 57 RBIs in 63 games. He’s got an OPS of 1.005.
Clark, like McGonigle, was a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, selected No. 3 overall. MLB slotted him at No. 6 in the preseason rankings, but Baseball America listed him at No. 22.
In 89 games at West Michigan and Erie, the 20-year-old Clark has nine home runs and 53 RBIs with a slash line of .283/.414/.436/.850.
Briceno’s season has sent his stock soaring. The Tigers signed Briceno, from Venezuela, to an $800,000 international bonus in January 2022, and he was ranked by MLB Pipeline at No. 95 in the preseason. Baseball America did not include him in the Top 100.
He’s appeared in 76 games and hit 19 homers with 70 RBIs and a slash line of .282/.398/.557/.995.
Rainer also is 20 and assigned to High-A West Michigan in his first season of pro ball. He was the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 draft out of high school in Los Angeles.
In 35 games, he hit .288 with five homers and 22 RBIs before shoulder surgery put an early end to his season.
Still, evaluators liked what they saw of him, promoting him from No. 53 on the MLB Pipeline list to No. 60 via Baseball America.
If this group of prospects pans out, the Tigers could have quite a growl for years to come. Remember, all four are only 20.