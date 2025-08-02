Detroit Tigers Exciting Top Prospect Does Something He's Never Done at Double-A
Playing at Double-A Erie, Detroit Tigers top prospect Josue Briceno did something he's never done on Friday: Hit a home run. In fact, he hit his first two home runs at that level while playing against the Akron Rubberducks. He hadn't homered in the first 14 games with the SeaWolves.
Briceno, a 20-year old catcher/first baseman, was recently promoted to Double-A after hitting .296 with 15 home runs at High-A West Michigan. He's part of a loaded Detroit system that includes Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, and he's projected to make his major league debut in 2027.
He's the No. 51 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His defense remains an open question. Briceño was considered below average behind the dish before the injury, and to protect the knee, the Tigers kept him out of the squat with time at first base in Lakeland and Arizona. He’s still rough around the edges at the cold corner, where many believe he’ll eventually land full-time
At the major league level, the Tigers enter play on Saturday at 64-47 and in first place in the American League Central. After advancing to the American League Division Series last season, they have World Series aspirations this year.
They'll take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. In one of the best pitching matchups of the season, defending Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will pitch for Detroit against National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler.
Skubal is 10-3 while Wheeler is 9-4 with a 2.56 ERA.
