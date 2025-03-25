Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Discusses First Spring Training Experience
This past spring was a pivotal period for many of the Seattle Mariners top prospects. Almost none more so than Colt Emerson.
The 19 year-old Emerson (No. 16 Baseball America, No. 20 MLB Pipeline) began the spring in the Mariners big league clubhouse a non-roster invitee, less than two years after he was selected with the organization's top pick (No. 22 overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Emerson played just 70 games in 2024 due to a broken foot and oblique injury. He began the season with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and ended it with the High-A AquaSox.
Emerson made up some game time in the Arizona Fall League and received valuable experience competing in the Cactus League.
"Being around (the big leaguers) has just been great," Emerson said in Seattle's Opening Week Warm-Up event Sunday. "I've gotten so much better at baseball just because the guys are willing to answer your questions. Whether it's the staff, whether it's the players, all the guys are great. ... And I've just been so thankful to get that chance and opportunity."
Emerson hit .118 (2-for-17) with three runs, a home run, an RBI and two steals in Cactus League play. Those numbers don't jump off the page, Emerson showed flashes of the tools that make him so highly regarded.
Emerson showed off his elite glove on defense, the power potential with a home run against the Chicago Cubs on March 8 and, perhaps most importantly, was more patient the more plate appearances he received.
Emerson had a 14-pitch at-bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies against veteran right-hander German Marquez on March 2. The end result of that play was him reaching base via hit-by-pitch, but the level of discipline was impressive.
"At the end of the day, for me, all these guys are good," Emerson said. "But you can't think that way. All these guys are gonna be good and they got good stuff. But at the end of the day, they got to throw it over the plate. And for me, I just got to be on time for the fastball and I'll be good from there."
Aside from getting valuable experience against major leaguers and other top prospects, Emerson had a good resource of knowledge in veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Crawford mentioned Emerson and third baseman Ben Williamson as two players he was impressed with in spring. Crawford has already served as a mentor for likely opening day second baseman Ryan Bliss. And Emerson made sure to take notes from Crawford and the rest of the infielders.
"It was so great," Emerson said. "J.P. is such a great guy. And Leo (Rivas), you got Ryan Bliss, you got (Dylan Moore). And all those guys are just great guys. Being able to have that opportunity, to not even really play with them, but just be behind and just watch how they go about their stuff was just so great."
Emerson is likely going to return to the AquaSox to begin 2025. He's feeling more prepared and better as a player compared to last season. And if his last five months in the Arizona Fall League and Cactus League are any indication, he'll take another step forward this season.
