Top Seattle Mariners Prospects All Move Up in MLB Pipeline Rankings
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe just graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospect list, meaning that all eight members of the Seattle Mariners' farm system on that list have moved up one spot.
Infielder Colt Emerson, currently playing at High-A Everett, is now ranked No. 17 while Lazaro Montes, also at Everett, is now 37th. Cole Young, an infielder at Triple-A Tacoma, has moved up to 44th and catcher Harry Ford (Tacoma) is now 59th. Infielder Felnin Celesten, who is playing at Low-A Modesto, is No. 68, while outfielder Jonny Farmelo (Everett) is 90th. Michael Arroyo (Everett), is ranked 92nd and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (Everett) is 99th.
Ryan Sloan, a pitcher, is also currently playing in Modesto. Though not ranked in the Top 100 via MLB Pipeline, he is in the Top 100 on Baseball America's rankings.
The Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and they'll have a chance to add to it this summer through the MLB Draft. Seattle has the No. 3 overall selection in the draft, and they have the biggest bonus pool of any team at just over $17 million. Given this existing talent pool, and the draft possibilities, it's a league-wide question if the M's will feel more aggressive in shipping out prospects at the trade deadline.
They last swung big in the 2022 season when they traded Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte to the Cincinnati Reds for Luis Castillo at the trade deadline.
The Mariners will be in action on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT against the Athletics in West Sacramento. Seattle is 20-14.
