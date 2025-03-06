Toronto Blue Jays' Spring Breakout Roster Stacked With Top Prospects

Minor League Baseball

Ahead of the annual spring training showcase for the game's top young players, the Toronto Blue Jays have decided to shine the spotlight on Arjun Nimmala, Trey Yesavage and Orelvis Martinez.

Sarasota, Florida, USA: Toronto Blue Jays second base Orelvis Martinez (13) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
A year after the showcase made its debut, Spring Breakout is back.

All 30 teams across MLB will be taking part in the event that spotlights the top players in the minor leagues down at spring training. The Toronto Blue Jays' collection of talent will be particularly star-studded when they take the field against the Minnesota Twins on March 15.

Ricky Tiedemann is out recovering from elbow surgery, so he is the only one of Toronto's top-seven prospects not on the Spring Breakout roster.

Both of the Blue Jays' top-100 prospects – shortstop Arjun Nimmala and pitcher Trey Yesavage –  will be taking part in the game. As will infielder Orelvis Martinez, outfielder Alan Roden, pitcher Jake Bloss and shortstop Josh Kasevich, just to name a few of the headliners.

Yesavage is the only one of that top group who has not seen action in the Grapefruit League alongside Toronto's major leaguers this spring. Plenty of other newer and lesser-known prospects will be heading to Dunedin, Florida, with the club's 2024 first round pick.

Here is the full list of prospects on the Blue Jays' Spring Breakout roster.

Pitchers: Trey Yesavage, Jake Bloss, Kendry Rojas, Khal Stephen, Johnny King, Juaron Watts-Brown, Mason Fluharty, CJ Van Eyk, Gage Stanifer

Catchers: Jacob Sharp, Aaron Parker, Brock Tibbitts

Infielders: Arjun Nimmala, Orelvis Martinez, Josh Kasevich, Sean Keys, Peyton Williams, Cutter Coffey, Eddinson Paulino

Outfielders: Alan Roden, Charles McAdoo, Enmanuel Bonilla, RJ Schrekc, Jace Bohrofen, Dasan Brown, Victor Arias, Yohendrick Pinago

