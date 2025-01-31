New Hampshire Fisher Cats to Rebrand as Manchester Chicken Tenders Again in 2025
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will rebrand as the Manchester Chicken Tenders for four games this season, per an announcement on social media.
On the journey to an Eastern League Championship you may get a little hungry!
Order up...the Manchester Chicken Tenders are back!
While details are scarce at this time, it appears they will be the "Chicken Tenders" on April 5 and June 3. They will be the "Buffalo Tenders" on June 7 and Sept 13.
The Fisher Cats are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. This rebrand has been going on since the 2022 season, and there was a release at that time explaining the meaning of the alternate look:
...recognize one of the defining moments in American history: the 1974 invention of the chicken tender at Manchester's Puritan Restaurant.
Food-related rebrands have become common in minor league baseball and these games are sure to draw a big crowd. For instance, the Rochester Red Wings have rebranded for years as the "Rochester Garbage Plates," which is an homage to the Western New York staple.
Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to take in the fun, as April 5 is Opening Day at the Double-A level.
The Fisher Cats' parent club, Toronto, is coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League East at 74-88. Fans in New Hampshire will get a chance to see several of the Jays' top prospects this season as they work their ways to the majors.
Spring training around baseball begins in just under two weeks.
