Toronto Blue Jays First-Round Draft Choice Makes Incredible Debut at Spring Breakout Game
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage made quite the professional debut on Saturday, striking out the side in his first inning of work at the Spring Breakout Games.
Pitching against the Minnesota Twins prospects, Yesavage K'd all three batters in the fourth inning. It was his first professional inning as he did not play last year after getting drafted, and he hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game yet.
Yesavage played his college ball at East Carolina and was taken No. 20 overall in the draft.
The following appears from his ECU player page, which is still active:
Appeared in 15 games with 15 starts as East Carolina’s top rotation arm … Put together an 11-1 record while compiling a 2.02 earned run average with 145 strikeouts and 32 walks in 93.1 innings of work … Registered one complete game while holding opposing hitters to a .154 batting average … Won the American Athletic Conference pitching triple crown, pacing the league in earned run average, strikeouts and victories … Tied the ECU and American Conference single-season record for strikeouts
Yesavage is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, and the highest-rated pitcher. He is ranked No. 87 overall in the game, per MLB Pipeline. The same outlet projects him to make his major league debut in 2026, which would be good for the Jays since Chris Bassitt is coming off the books after this season.
Yesavage and lefty Ricky Tiedemann represent the Blue Jays' top-two ranked pitching prospects and the future core of the staff.
