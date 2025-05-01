Toronto Blue Jays' Infield Prospect Continues to Rake at Just 19 Years Old
Wednesday was a good day for the Toronto Blue Jays organization, as the Jays won 7-6 on a walk-off single at the major league-level, and they saw one of their top prospects continue to perform at the minor league-level.
Arjun Nimmala, 19, registered another multi-hit game for High-A Vancouver on Wednesday, giving him seven multi-games this season. High-A ball is generally filled with older players who have played college baseball or have experienced more time in affiliated ball, and Nimmala is holding his own with a .294 average. He's also got five homers and 12 RBIs.
Ranked as the No. 83 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, he is the top prospect in the Toronto system. He was a first-round pick (No. 20) in the 2023 MLB Draft from the Florida high school ranks.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Nimmala’s 17 homers total led all players aged 18 or younger in 2024, and his FSL exit velocity data was solid for the level regardless of age, underlining that he could get to plus power at maturity. Blue Jays coaches noted that he wasn’t always putting himself in the best posture to make the most of that strength in the season’s first half and worked to correct it, leading to much better numbers on pitches inside the zone after his in-season break. Nimmala can still be vulnerable to soft stuff as he grows more accustomed to pro pitching.
Toronto will play the Red Sox on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. ET. Nimmala and the Canadians will continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops. Vancouver has won four straight.
