Toronto Blue Jays Stud Prospect Wallops 430-Foot Homer For Triple-A Buffalo Bisons
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez is out to a slow start at Triple-A Buffalo, hitting just .105 through six games. However, Friday night was a breakthrough, as he hit a massive home run that traveled nearly 430 feet.
It was smacked at an exit velocity of 112.1 MPH, according to MLB Pipeline. Martinez is the No. 3 ranked prospect in the organization and is expected to be back in the big leagues later this season.
Martinez hit 17 homers at Triple-A Buffalo last season, doing it in half a season because of a PED suspension.
Martinez was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball in 2024, per MLB.com. He is outside the Top 100 now.
The 23-year-old was signed back in 2018 by the Jays, getting $3.5 million out of the Dominican Republic.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His prodigious power would pop regardless of age with 90th-percentile and max exit velocities of 107.4 and 115.2 mph in Triple-A, right near the top of the scale for the level. His pull-and-air-heavy approach helps that loud contact play over the fence, and he’s always geared up to hit the fastball with an .804 SLG against four-seamers at Triple-A. He struggles immensely against secondary pitches, however, and you can bet Major League pitchers would take advantage.
Martinez and the Bisons will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Durham Bulls, the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays will play the Baltimore Orioles at the big-league level.
