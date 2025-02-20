Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Undergoes Knee Surgery, Recovery Timeline Unclear
Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Adam Macko is set to miss time after undergoing a procedure to fix a torn meniscus in his left knee.
According to Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, there is no timeline for his recovery at this time.
Adam Macko underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee this morning, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.
“We’ll kind of see the timeline when he gets back here and recovered a little bit,” he added.
Macko, a former seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners, went 5-5 last season with a 4.63 ERA. He appeared in 20 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Most of his work came at Double-A New Hampshire.
The Blue Jays acquired him before the 2023 season in the trade that sent slugger Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. He was the No. 8 ranked prospect in the Jays system at the end of 2024, per MLB Pipeline.
Macko is not the only Jays pitcher with injury issues, as Alek Manoah and Ricky Tiedemann are both recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. They last made the playoffs in 2023 and are hoping to get back again this year, thanks to plentiful offseason additions like Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez and Jeff Hoffman.
Grapefruit League play begins this weekend with the major league regular season set to begin on March 27.
Triple-A Buffalo, where Macko will eventually land, opens up on March 28.
Related MiLB Stories
NOT DONE YET: 40-year-old former batting champion Yuli Gurriel has found a new home for 2025 as he looks to make the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
NOT TIME YET: According to an early projection from MLB.com, these two Texas Rangers top draft choices will have to wait a little longer to make impact at the big-league level. CLICK HERE:
CARTAYA TALKS: Jettisoned from the Dodgers 40-man roster, former top prospect Diego Cartaya is looking to make the Minnesota Twins roster. CLICK HERE: