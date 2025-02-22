Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect, Vying For Starting Job, Pops First HR of Spring Play
The Toronto Blue Jays opened up Grapefruit League play on Saturday with a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees in Dunedin, Fla.
While it's only spring training, it's a good tone-setter for the Jays, who are coming off a 74-88 season that saw them finish last in the American League East in 2024. Expectations are much higher this year after the team went out and acquired Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Max Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia this offseason.
While those veterans will be huge for the Jays this year, Saturday was a big day for one Jays prospect: Infielder Orelvis Martinez, who is competing for a starting role on the major league club. He hit a home run, making the first Jays homer of the spring.
Martinez could be in the mix at third base, or he could be in the mix at designated hitter, which is where reporter Keegan Matheson (MLB.com) would potentially like to see him:
Martinez was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball in 2024, per MLB.com. He played 74 games for Triple-A Buffalo last season, hitting .267 with 17 homers. He also served an 80-game suspension last year for PED use.
He did make his major league debut, going 1-for-3 in one game.
In addition to Martinez, Ernie Clement, who was a Gold Glove finalist last year, is in the mix at third base.
The Blue Jays open up the regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles. The Triple-A season begins the following day.
