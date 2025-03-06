Trio of Boston Red Sox Top Prospects Headline Spring Breakout Roster
The second edition of MLB's Spring Breakout is just a week away, and the Boston Red Sox's top-ranked farm system will once again take center stage.
The league-wide spring training showcase for baseball's top young players will get underway on March 13 when the Red Sox hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida. The teams announced their rosters for the event Thursday, and Boston's collection of talent is expectedly star-studded.
Outfielder Roman Anthony, second baseman Kristian Campbell and shortstop Marcelo Mayer – all of whom have already been suiting up for the Red Sox in Grapefruit League play – will be present at the game. As the No. 2, No. 7 and No. 12 prospects in MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100, they will be three of the six highest-ranked players taking part in Spring Breakout.
While outfielders Jhostynxon Garcia and Miguel Bleis will also be heading from big league spring training to the Spring Breakout, middle infielders Franklin Arias and Yoeilin Cespedes will headline the new wave of prospects who will finally get a chance to shine.
Here is the full list of prospects on the Red Sox's Spring Breakout roster:
Pitchers: David Sandlin, Connelly Early, Hunter Dobbins, Payton Tolle, Juan Valera, Jedixson Paez, Yordanny Monegro, Blake Wehunt, Jojo Ingrassia, Brandon Clarke, Cooper Adams, Reidis Sena, Adam Smith
Catchers: Brooks Brannon, Ronald Rosario, Kleyver Salazar
Infielders: Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, Franklin Arias, Yoeilin Cespedes, Mikey Romero, Blaze Jordan
Outfielders: Roman Anthony, Jhostynxon Garcia, Miguel Bleis, Nelly Taylor, Allan Castro
Related MiLB Stories
- BLUE JAYS UNVEIL SHOWCASE ROSTER: Six of the top seven prospects in Toronto's farm system will take the field for the team at the upcoming Spring Breakout. CLICK HERE
- CAMPBELL LEARNING FROM CORA: On top of learning the ropes from Alex Bregman, top prospect Kristian Campbell is open to guidance from Red Sox manager Alex Cora. CLICK HERE
- ISAAC, MORGAN TALK SPRING TRAINING: Two of the highest-rated first base prospects in baseball, Xavier Isaac and Tre' Morgan, are seemingly joined at the hip. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.