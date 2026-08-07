Twins Looking for Late-Season Boost From Top Prospect Kaelen Culpepper

With 46 games remaining on their regular season schedule, the Minnesota Twins are currently 57-59 and just a half-game back of an American League Wild Card spot. As a result, the Twins are reportedly turning to one of the organization's top prospects to provide a spark in the big league lineup.

Shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to the majors, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes. If the Twins confirm this move, the 23-year-old could make his MLB debut on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Culpepper has landed on the minor league injured list a couple of times this season, limiting him to 74 Triple-A games played in 2026. But so far in August, the righty-swinging infielder is 7-for-21 at the plate with four extra-base hits in five games. And now, the top prospect will be tested in the big leagues for the first time as the Twins look to make a late-season playoff push.

What should Twins fans expect from Kaelen Culpepper?

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Kaelen Culpepper after he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 21st pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Minnesota selected Culpepper with the 21st-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Kansas State University. Since then, the young shortstop has quickly climbed through the minors, making his Double-A debut last year and starting this season by getting his first taste of Triple-A.

In 74 games with the St. Paul Saints this year, Culpepper has a .271 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage, and an .845 OPS with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. In 2025, the top prospect hit .289 with 20 homers, 64 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases in 113 games across two minor league levels. So, the Twins are likely hoping to see the 23-year-old add that combination of power and speed to their lineup.

Minnesota's No. 1 prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, had his first multi-homer game in the minors on Thursday. It's unclear if the Twins plan to have the 21-year-old join Culpepper in the big leagues at some point this year. But if Minnesota is going all in on winning this season, the two prospects could have a role to play in a potential postseason run.