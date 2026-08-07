Brewers Prospect Welcomes Braves' Cam Caminiti to Double-A With First-Pitch Homer
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The Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, made his Double-A debut on Thursday. And while the young southpaw ended the night with a decent outing, his first pitch for the Columbus Clingstones was blasted out of the ballpark.
Caminiti, MLB Pipeline's No. 41 overall prospect for 2026, tossed 5 1/3 innings in his first Double-A start. The 19-year-old allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in a game Columbus eventually came back to win 3-2 over the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Outfielder Josh Adamczewski, the Brewers' No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, greeted Caminiti by launching a first-pitch homer to deep right field. The only other run the left-hander gave up came in the sixth inning when he walked Milwaukee's power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer, who later scored after Caminiti exited the game.
Josh Adamczewski and Cam Caminiti look to put the finishing touches on their solid seasons
For Caminiti, this outing marks his sixth consecutive start in which he's allowed two earned runs or fewer. The young hurler now has a 3.86 ERA in 19 minor league games this year, striking out 96 batters in 88 2/3 innings. He posted a 3.89 ERA in 18 High-A appearances this season before his recent promotion to Double-A alongside a few of Atlanta's other top prospects, including outfielder Eric Hartman.
Meanwhile, Adamczewski has put together an impressive offensive campaign in 2026. In 89 games this season, the lefty-swinging outfielder has a .321 batting average, a .435 on-base percentage, and a .994 OPS with 16 homers, 66 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. After hitting .331 in 50 High-A games, the 21-year-old was bumped up to Double-A in June. And since that promotion, he has a .309 batting average and a .943 OPS in 39 games with the Shuckers.
This recent showdown between Caminiti and Adamczewski could be an early preview of an anticipated left-on-left matchup in the majors for many years to come. But for now, both top prospects will try to finish their 2026 minor league seasons on a strong note.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk