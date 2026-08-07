Brewers Prospect Welcomes Braves' Cam Caminiti to Double-A With First-Pitch Homer

The Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, made his Double-A debut on Thursday. And while the young southpaw ended the night with a decent outing, his first pitch for the Columbus Clingstones was blasted out of the ballpark.

Caminiti, MLB Pipeline's No. 41 overall prospect for 2026, tossed 5 1/3 innings in his first Double-A start. The 19-year-old allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in a game Columbus eventually came back to win 3-2 over the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Josh Adamczewski, the Brewers' No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, greeted Caminiti by launching a first-pitch homer to deep right field. The only other run the left-hander gave up came in the sixth inning when he walked Milwaukee's power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer, who later scored after Caminiti exited the game.

Josh Adamczewski and Cam Caminiti look to put the finishing touches on their solid seasons

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Josh Adamczewski during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Caminiti, this outing marks his sixth consecutive start in which he's allowed two earned runs or fewer. The young hurler now has a 3.86 ERA in 19 minor league games this year, striking out 96 batters in 88 2/3 innings. He posted a 3.89 ERA in 18 High-A appearances this season before his recent promotion to Double-A alongside a few of Atlanta's other top prospects, including outfielder Eric Hartman.

Meanwhile, Adamczewski has put together an impressive offensive campaign in 2026. In 89 games this season, the lefty-swinging outfielder has a .321 batting average, a .435 on-base percentage, and a .994 OPS with 16 homers, 66 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. After hitting .331 in 50 High-A games, the 21-year-old was bumped up to Double-A in June. And since that promotion, he has a .309 batting average and a .943 OPS in 39 games with the Shuckers.

This recent showdown between Caminiti and Adamczewski could be an early preview of an anticipated left-on-left matchup in the majors for many years to come. But for now, both top prospects will try to finish their 2026 minor league seasons on a strong note.