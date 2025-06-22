Twins' Minor Leaguer Gets Huge Surprise as He Catches the Ceremonial First Pitch
Randy Dobnak has had plenty of ups and downs since joining the Minnesota Twins organization in 2017, and he experienced both Saturday night as his Triple-A St. Paul Saints met the Toledo Mud Hens.
The right-handed reliever threw three innings, giving up six runs, and was charged with the 9-4 loss to Toledo, the top affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
But before the game, his wife and young daughter joined him on the field for the ceremonial first pitch. Dobnak, 30, crouched behind home plate as his wife, Aerial, and the girl walked to the plate.
Aerial handed their toddler girl, River, a ball, and she walked toward her dad, plunking the ball into his glove
When he removed it from his blue glove, he saw the message written on the ball.
"We've seen good first pitches. We've seen bad ones. But THIS may be the cutest," read a statement posted on the Minor League Baseball account on X.
“It’s a girl,” he saw, looking both happy and surprised.
Dobnak gave the ball back to his wife and embraced her, as well as River.
On-field gender reveals could be the next big thing, apparently.
In April, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had the inside scoop -- straight from the doctor's office -- on the gender of the fourth child of Bryce and Kayla Harper. Turner had both a pink bat and blue bat at his disposal, and he handed Turner the blue one as he went to the plate in an April 14 game against the San Francisco Giants.
This, apparently, is how Kayla Harper found out the gender of the child she is carrying, too.
Best wishes to the Dobnak family about the coming arrival of their next little girl. The next Twins fan is on the way.
