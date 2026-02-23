Twins' No. 5 Prospect Stands Out With Spring Training Strikeouts of Braves All-Stars

Pitching depth is always important, especially as injuries inevitably pop up throughout the grueling 162-game season. For the Minnesota Twins, that depth might be tested early this year—and one possible option could be the team's top pitching prospect, at least based on his spring training debut.

Kendry Rojas, Minnesota's No. 5 prospect in 2025, picked up the win on the mound in the Twins' 8-1 spring training victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The 23-year-old tossed two flawless innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out three Braves, most notably 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and two-time All-Star Austin Riley.

Rojas was acquired by the Twins at last year's trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays as part of the package Minnesota got in return for reliever Louis Varland and Gold Glove first baseman Ty France. While he's only been with the organization for a short time, Rojas is a name Twins fans may want to get familiar with quickly.

Injuries could thrust Kendry Rojas into Minnesota's big league rotation

Apr 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Twins hat with a Jackie Robinson logo stitched on the side of it against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Target Field. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Even if Rojas continues to shine in spring training, he'll most likely open the 2026 season in Triple-A. The southpaw has made only nine Triple-A starts so far in his young career, and eight of those came after he was traded to Minnesota. He also threw just 69 total innings last year across four minor league levels, with his career-high 84 innings coming in 2023.

Despite this lack of experience at the top minor league levels, though, Rojas could become a pivotal option for the Twins, who are already dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation. Pablo López is set to miss all of 2026 after he undergoes Tommy John surgery, while 2025 All-Star Joe Ryan is dealing with lower back inflammation ahead of the season. Even if Ryan doesn't miss any time, he could be a trade chip for Minnesota later in the season, which could also open a spot in the rotation for Rojas.

The Twins seem to have several options for their starting pitching staff, however. Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews, Mick Abel, and David Festa are among the other names expected to contribute for Minnesota this year. But Rojas could force himself into that conversation with more impressive spring training appearances and a solid start to the 2026 season.

