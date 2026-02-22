Yankees Outfield Prospect Demolishes Home Run in First Spring Training At-Bat

New York Yankees fans have grown accustomed to seeing a certain 6-foot-7 outfielder regularly launching home runs over the last several years. But in the Yankees' second spring training game of 2026, one of the team's similarly tall prospects showcased his own power.

Spencer Jones, New York's No. 4 prospect in 2025, crushed a towering homer in his first at-bat of the spring on Saturday. The 24-year-old turned on a 2-1 fastball and drove it 408 feet out of the stadium down the right field line with an exit velocity of 111.7 mph, according to MLB.com.

Jones noticeably made some adjustments to his batting stance over the offseason and was even drawing comparisons to Shohei Ohtani's toe tap with his front foot. While the 2022 first-round pick's power has never been in doubt, the question now remains when Yankees fans can expect to see Jones mashing homers alongside three-time MVP Aaron Judge in the Bronx.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Spencer Jones' path to the big leagues is seemingly blocked for now

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jones turned some heads in the baseball world last year when he hit 35 home runs in 116 games across Double-A and Triple-A. The Vanderbilt University product's name was rumored to come up in multiple trade discussions at last year's deadline and throughout the offseason. But the Yankees decided to hold on to the lefty slugger, even though there doesn't appear to be a path to regular playing time in the big leagues right now.

The Yankees re-signed Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract in January, while Trent Grisham accepted the team's one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer. With Judge rounding out the projected starting outfield and Giancarlo Stanton expected to get most of the at-bats for New York at designated hitter, Jones remains on the outside looking in at the major league roster for now. And this doesn't even factor in Jasson Domínguez, another young outfielder who appeared in 123 games for the Yankees last year but might reportedly begin the 2026 season in Triple-A.

Barring an injury or trade, Jones will most likely head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2026 campaign. Regardless of where he's playing, though, the 24-year-old will be an interesting prospect to monitor this season.

More MiLB: Yankees Pitching Prospect Blows 102 MPH Fastball by Aaron Judge in Spring Training