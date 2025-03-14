Two Sport-Legend Bo Jackson Connects with Chicago White Sox Top Prospect at Spring Training
Bo Jackson, one of the most legendary athletes in American professional sports history, took some time on Friday to catch up with Chicago White Sox top prospect Braden Montgomery at the team's spring training complex.
Prospect insider Tim Welsh had the picture on social media:
Bo knows Prospects. Bo Jackson had Braden Montgomery step into his office today at White Sox camp. Braden seemed to be beaming after that convo (Jim Thome spotted next to Bo)
Jackson spent parts of eight years playing in the majors. He spent five years with the Kansas City Royals, two years with the White Sox and one with the then-California Angels.
He hit 141 career home runs and also stole 82 career bases. He made an All-Star Game in 1989 and won MVP of the game that year. He hit just .231 for the White Sox, though his career is legendary on the whole.
On the football side of things, Jackson played four seasons with the Raiders. He started 23 games and had more than 2,700 yards rushing. He had touchdown runs of 88 yards or more in three separate seasons and had 18 total touchdowns.
He also won the Heisman Trophy while playing at Auburn University.
Montgomery, a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2024, is a well-rounded outfielder who is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox organization and the No. 54 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was acquired in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston.
Montgomery didn't play pro ball after getting drafted last year because of an injury so he's certainly ready to go this year. He hit 27 home runs last season for Texas A&M.
