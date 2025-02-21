Veteran Starter Reunites With Chicago White Sox on Minor League Deal, Gets Spring Training Invite
The Chicago White Sox are signing free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training in Glendale, Ariz.
That’s according to Robert Murray of FanSided, who reported the news Friday morning.
Clevinger, 34, made just four starts for the White Sox in 2024 after signing a one-year deal for $3 million just before Opening Day. By the end of May, he was sidelined because of elbow inflammation. After making a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced in July that he needed disc replacement surgery in his neck and would miss the rest of the season.
The White Sox initially signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million contract as a free agent in December 2022. In 2023, Clevinger finished the season 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts, tossing two complete games. He threw 131.1 innings and gave up 16 home runs.
An 0-3 season with a 6.75 ERA in the four 2024 starts followed as Clevinger pitched just 16 innings.
Clevinger previously pitched for the Cleveland franchise (2016-20) and the San Diego Padres (2020, 2022). He has a 60-42 career record and a .588 ERA in 156 regular-season appearances (142 starts) with four complete games and two shutouts.
He missed the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery.
The White Sox enter the 2025 season with rotation spots up for grabs. They traded ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason for a haul of prospects, leaving left-hander Martin Perez and right-handers Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin, Bryse Wilson and Sean Burke as the projected starting rotation, according to MLB.com.
Of course, should Clevinger show the White Sox that he can return to 2023 form, he would have a shot at a roster spot.
