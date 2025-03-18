Washington Nationals Return Rule 5 Draft Pick Evan Reifert to Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have accepted the return of right-handed pitcher Evan Reifert from the Washington Nationals, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Nationals poached Reifert from the Rays with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. The 25-year-old reliever immediately became the No. 26 prospect in Washington's farm system.
However, Reifert posted a 15.63 ERA and 3.000 WHIP across his seven appearances in the Grapefruit League with the Nationals this spring. He allowed seven hits and 12 walks with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
Washington clearly wasn't comfortable keeping Reifert on their active roster to open the 2025 regular season, so they were forced to hand him back over to Tampa Bay.
Reifert, who did not hear his name called during the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB Draft, initially latched on with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent. In the early days of the 2022 offseason, though, Milwaukee traded him to Tampa Bay in exchange for utility man Mike Brosseau.
After reaching Double-A for the first time in 2022, Reifert spent spring training with the Rays in 2023. He took the mound six times, allowing just two hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 4.1 scoreless innings.
Right shoulder inflammation cost Reifert most of the ensuing regular season, but he returned to Montgomery in 2024 and proceeded to go 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.919 WHIP and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 35 outings.
While Reifert does not have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, he could see the first Triple-A action of his career in 2025. Depending on how that goes, maybe Tampa Bay will give Reifert the shot that Washington was unwilling to.
