Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Suffers Wrist Fracture, Out 6 Weeks
Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, according to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa.
Condon suffered the injury diving for a ball in a minor league spring training game against the Athletics on Thursday. He is slated to wear a splint for four weeks, then resume baseball activities in six weeks.
As a result, Condon will miss the Rockies' Spring Breakout game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
There is no ligament damage, per director of player development Chris Forbes, meaning Condon will not need to undergo surgery.
The Rockies selected Condon with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He hit .433 with 37 home runs, 20 doubles, 78 RBIs and a 1.565 OPS in 60 games at Georgia, winning the Golden Spikes Award before turning pro.
Upon arriving in High-A, though, Condon hit just .180 with one home run, four doubles, 11 RBIs and a .518 OPS across 25 contests. The Rockies later revealed that Condon had been playing through a thumb injury, potentially explaining the lackluster production.
Condon enters 2025 as the No. 2 prospect in Colorado's farm system and the No. 29 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
