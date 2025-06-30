WATCH: Rays Top Prospect Carson Williams Extends Sunday Home Run Streak to Five
For Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Carson Williams, Sundays are all about hitting home runs.
For the fifth Sunday in a row, Williams converted the long ball. In the most recent effort, Williams mashed a game-tying two-run shot to left field. His homer aided the Triple-A Durham Bulls in a 4-2 victory and a series win over the Memphis Redbirds, the top affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
It's a streak that dates back to June 1 against Memphis. In that span, Williams is 12-22 with six homers on Sundays.
The 22-year-old shortstop has been a significant contributor to the success of Durham, Tampa Bay's top affiliate. Durham is 49-32 on the season, and its plus-96 run differential leads the International League.
There has been a lingering question mark with Williams' bat and plate discipline. He leads Triple-A with 108 strikeouts, although he showed improvement in a successful June.
Williams ended June with a .293 average, seven homers and 23 RBIs for the month. Contrast that to his performance in May (.178 average, four home runs, nine RBIs) and April (.141, two homers, six RBIs), and Williams must be thrilled with his progress.
His strikeouts also dropped from 39 in April to 37 in May to 30 in June.
The Bulls open a six-game series Tuesday at Norfolk (Baltimore Orioles affiliate), and in
road games, Williams is proving to be more of an offensive threat. Compared to his home stats, Williams' numbers on the road are better in several categories.
Tampa Bay selected Williams with the No. 28 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. A native of San Diego, Williams was selected out of Torrey Pines High School, which has produced numerous notable athletes, including skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarding legend Shaun White and Taylor Fritz, currently the No. 5 tennis player in the world.
Related Minor League Stories
- BOB SEYMOUR IS QUICKLY BECOMING TRIPLE-A'S MOST EXPLOSIVE HITTER: Seymour, 26, leads the International League in home runs with 19 after his latest blast. CLICK HERE