Watch the Moment that Chicago White Sox Prospect Chase Meidroth Found Out He was Going to Majors
Chicago White Sox top prospect Chase Meidroth is expected to be in the lineup on Friday night when the White Sox take on the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field.
Meidroth was acquired in a trade with the Red Sox over the offseason. He was part of the deal that sent Braden Montgomery and Kyle Teel to Chicago while shipping Garrett Crochet to Boston.
Crochet is expected to pitch on Sunday.
On Friday, the White Sox released the video of Meidroth getting the call to the bigs while at Triple-A Charlotte.
Meidroth is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The White Sox have one of the best farm systems in the sport.
Now 23, Meidroth was a fourth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022 out of San Diego. He's hitting .267 this season at Triple-A Charlotte (nine games). He hit .293 last season at Triple-A Worcester, posting a ridiculous .437 on-base percentage. He doesn't hit for much power, with just 23 homers in the minor leagues. He stole 13 bases in each of the last two years.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Meidroth's compact right-handed swing and advanced feel for the barrel give him some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Minors. He rarely chases pitches or swings and misses, though some scouts point to the fact that he swings less than almost any prospect and could be too passive. He uses the entire field and has a history of getting on base, but he doesn't hit the ball hard, puts it on the ground too often and doesn't have more than 10-homer power.
The White Sox and Red Sox will play at 7:40 p.m. ET.
